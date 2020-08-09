Sunset Jazz at Newport Moves to Bistango in August

Share this:

For the past 10 years, Newport Beach residents and jazz impresarios Joe Rothman and John McClure have presented the renowned summertime music series Sunset Jazz at Newport, normally held weekly July through September in the Rose Garden of the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa.

However, current coronavirus mandates prevented the Sunset Jazz concerts from taking place (the Marriott’s Rose Garden holds 350 people), so Rothman and McClure have pivoted and found a new venue for an abbreviated and scaled down version of their summer jazz season.

Sunset Jazz at Bistango features four concerts presented on the lovely patio at Bistango Restaurant in Irvine. The concerts are scheduled for Monday evenings, August 10-31.

The lineup features many familiar names that have performed in previous Sunset Jazz concerts.

Aug. 10: Tom Scott Quartet featuring Tom Ranier (piano), Trey Henry (bass), Ray Brinker (drums). Tom Scott is a three-time Grammy award winner, veteran arranger, producer, musical director and saxophonist.

Aug. 17: Carol Welsman Quartet in a Tribute to Miss Peggy Lee. Six-time JUNO Award-nominated jazz vocalist and pianist Carol Welsman will bring her quartet to Irvine to celebrate Peggy Lee’s 100th Birthday.

Aug. 24: John Proulx Quartet salutes Nat King Cole & Chet Baker featuring Chuck Berghofer (bass), Kevin Kanner (drums) and Carl Saunders (trumpet). Grammy – winning composer and recording artist Proulx will perform his tribute to Nat King Cole during the first set and return for the second set to honor Chet Baker.

Aug. 31: Barbara Morrison’s Early Birthday Celebration featuring The Peak Experience with Ron Kobayashi (piano), Mike Peak (bass), Kendall Kay (drums) plus special guest- Rickey Woodard (sax). Barbara will dazzle her fans with highly spirited interpretations of Jazz, Blues, Gospel & Pop songs.

Dining on the Bistango Patio is being conducted in a very Covid-conscious environment, with tables carefully assigned to those making a reservation for the music. State required protocols are being followed. Advance reservations are required.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. The concerts are held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $65, plus $25 minimum food or drink per person. Corkage: $18.

For tickets and information, call (949) 759-5003, or email [email protected].

Visit www.Bistango.com.

NOTE: Attendee requirements: a mask must be worn when entering, going toi and from your table, going to the rest room, socializing or leaving. All attendee’s temperatures will be taken upon entering—your temperature must be below 100 degrees for admittance. No refunds for a high temperature. Strangers will not be assigned to your table.

