The Duke Helps Feed Cancer Patients

Never one to back down from a fight for what’s right, former Newport Beach resident John Wayne (aka “The Duke”) battled cancer twice, and made sure that his kids knew he wanted them to continue the battle, in his name. They’ve done just that at the Newport Beach-based John Wayne Cancer Foundation since 1985.

Now, the John Wayne Cancer Foundation team is saddling up and joining forces with Project Angel Food to fight on a new front — ensuring that cancer patients in Los Angeles continue to receive much-needed free meal deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Wayne Stock & Supply, an online store that sells branded John Wayne merchandise, is now offering a special t-shirt to support this effort, with 50 percent of proceeds going to Project Angel Food (about 25 percent of the PAF’s clients are cancer patients).

The “Quote Tee” is a unisex style and is available in black or white with one of John Wayne’s most famous and inspiring quotes emblazoned on it: “Give the American people a good cause and there’s nothing they can’t lick.”

“My dad would be proud of this campaign, as he was always a champion for cancer patients and those who needed help most,” said Ethan Wayne, John Wayne’s son and Chairman of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. “Our team, in partnership with John Wayne Stock & Supply and Project Angel Food, is ready to ride into this battle and fight for some of the people who are most vulnerable in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To purchase “The Quote Tee” for $30 and have 50 percent of the proceeds go directly towards a healthy meal for a cancer patient in need, please visit: https://jwstockandsupply.com/collections/mens-tops/products/the-quote-tee.

About John Wayne Cancer Foundation

John Wayne beat lung cancer in 1964. He died 15 years later after a struggle with cancer of the stomach. During this difficult period, he became passionate about helping others fight this terrible disease. To honor his memory, his family created the John Wayne Cancer Foundation (JWCF) with the mission to bring courage, strength, and grit to the fight against cancer. JWCF funds novel and innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness and support.

Continuing the Legacy, The John Wayne Cancer Foundation established the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, and their research has led to groundbreaking procedures and treatments. JWCF also funds an innovative skin cancer awareness and prevention program for youth called Block the Blaze. Visit johnwayne.org.

About Project Angel Food

Project Angel Food is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that cooks and delivers more than 600,000 nutritious meals each year, free of charge, to the homes of men, women, and children affected by life-threatening illnesses, including cancer, critical illness, hunger, and isolation. Visit projectangelfood.org for details.

About John Wayne Stock & Supply

John Wayne Stock & Supply is committed to creating timeless, authentic, high-quality goods, that the legend, John Wayne, himself would have loved. They work closely with craftsmen across the country to bring the public timeless, hand-selected products. Many of the products benefit John Wayne Cancer Foundation. Visit johnwayne.com.