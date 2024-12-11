The Lido Theater Presents 12 Days of Christmas Movies December 11–23

Share this:

The timeless and classic Lido Theater is offering a cinematic treat this month with a dozen timeless and classic films under the banner “12 Days of Christmas Movies” series, running from December 11 through 23.

Some of the most famous holiday films including “Elf,” “Home Alone” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be shown on the big screen in the Lido Theater, recently restored to its 1930s charm and beautifully decorated for the season.

To enhance the festive experience, seasonal concessions including hot cocoa and eggnog will be available along with popcorn and candy.

The 12 Days of Christmas Movies are:

December 11, 7 p.m.: “Elf”

December 12, 7 p.m.: “The Santa Clause”

December 14, 7 p.m.: “The Polar Express”

December 15, 7 p.m.: “Home Alone”

December 16, 7 p.m.: “Die Hard”

December 17, 7 p.m.: “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

December 18, 6:30 p.m.: “White Christmas”

December 19, 6:30 p.m.: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

December 20, 6:30 p.m.: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

December 21, 6:30 p.m.: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”

December 22, 6:30 p.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

December 23, 6:30 p.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Tickets for The Lido’s 12 Days of Christmas Movies series are $10 each and available for purchase online at www.thelidotheater.com/events.

Parking for The Lido Theater is located in the Via Lido Plaza parking lot with free parking off Finley Avenue.

For more information about The Lido Theater, to inquire about hosting a private event and to stay up-to-date on the future entertainment schedule of live music, movies, and other events visit www.TheLidoTheater.com.

The Lido Theater, at 3459 Via Lido, has been a prominent fixture in the community for 85 years. Originally opened in 1939, the theater has been recently restored to its original Art Deco design by owner Fritz Duda Company and is operated by Hollywood producer Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, and his company River Jetty Restaurant Group. The theater reopened to the public in the fall of 2024 and is now a versatile venue that hosts a variety of events including screenings, live performances and private events.