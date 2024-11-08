Visit Newport Beach Appoints Kamia Kinchlow s Vice President Global Luxury Leisure

Share this:

Visit Newport Beach, the destination marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach, has announced the appointment of Kamia Kinchlow as its new Vice President of Global Luxury Leisure.

With over 15 years of expertise in luxury travel, strategic sales planning, and innovative marketing initiatives, Kinchlow is set to lead Newport Beach’s global luxury strategy, positioning the destination as the premier choice for high-net-worth travelers.

In her new role, Kinchlow will spearhead Visit Newport Beach’s business to business efforts to capture the attention of discerning travelers by overseeing luxury travel initiatives, and forging strategic partnerships with top-tier luxury travel and trade advisers.

Kinchlow joins Visit Newport Beach following her most recent role as Director of Sales, Transient at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, where she was instrumental in leading sales initiatives for high-end guests. Kinchlow is very familiar with the Newport Beach area, having previously served as Director of Sales at the iconic Balboa Bay Resort and as Area Director of Sales at the Fashion Island Hotel, now Pendry Newport Beach.

Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her strategic vision, innovative sales programs, and ability to deliver top-line revenue growth, generating multimillion-dollar increases for luxury properties. With her wealth of knowledge and experience, she will work closely with domestic and international executives to drive luxury-minded clientele to the destination.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kamia to the Visit Newport Beach family,” said Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. “Her visionary leadership, extensive experience in luxury hospitality, and proven ability to drive growth will be critical in the success of this new position, propelling Newport Beach forward in the highly competitive luxury travel sector. Kamia’s remarkable track record and passion for creating elite experiences align perfectly with our goal to position Newport Beach as the ultimate destination for affluent travelers worldwide.”

Kinchlow brings extensive experience in building and managing key industry partnerships, including collaborations with American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, Virtuoso, Signature Travel Network Internova Travel Group, Associated Luxury Hotels International, Preferred Hotels & Resorts and more.

Her leadership and creative strategies have resulted in significant revenue growth and enhanced brand positioning at some of Southern California’s top luxury properties.

“I am incredibly excited to join Visit Newport Beach and bring my passion for luxury hospitality to this iconic destination,” said Kinchlow. “Newport Beach offers an unparalleled blend of coastal elegance and exclusive experiences, embodying a luxurious destination that elevates every moment into an unforgettable escape. I look forward to creating innovative marketing campaigns that will attract the world’s most established travelers, further solidifying Newport Beach as a leader in luxury travel and positioning Visit Newport Beach as the destination marketing organization of the future.”

Founded in January 2013, Newport Beach & Company is a non-profit organization established to serve as the official marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach.

The agency brings together all of the marketing entities connected to the Newport Beach brand and is designed to oversee separate business units that include Visit Newport Beach, Celebrate Newport Beach, Enterprise Newport Beach and Newport Beach TV.

For more information, please go to www.VisitNewportBeach.com.