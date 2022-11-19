Visit Newport Beach Launches 2022 Holiday Campaign

Share this:

We all know the holiday song “Let It Snow,” and the belting “Let It Go” number from the movie “Frozen.

Visit Newport Beach offers a new tag line for their 2022 holiday campaign that combines both those titles: “Let It Glow,” which shines a light on the experiences in Newport Beach for travelers to make the destination their home for the holidays.

“Newport Beach is an incredible destination to experience year-round, but visiting during the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year to create memorable experiences with your loved ones,” says Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. “The entire destination transforms into a winter wonderland where every corner is illuminated with over-the-top holiday lights, décor and displays. ‘Let It Glow’ is a nod to this transformation and invites visitors to delight in over-the-top seasonal offerings, and experience the must-see 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.”

According to information from Visit Newport Beach, “Let It Glow” brings the destination to life through captivating creative and storytelling showcasing all the destination has to offer this season through a variety of media partnerships.

Focusing on key markets in Los Angeles, San Diego, Arizona and the Bay Area, the campaign’s omnichannel approach spans digital and print advertising.

Visit Newport Beach will air commercials during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24 in Los Angeles and San Diego via NBC. Broadcast and radio spots are airing with iHeart Media including KOST 103.5, Fox5 San Diego The Localist, and ABC15 Arizona’s Sonoran Living.

Other media investments include partnerships with OC Register, Modern Luxury, LOCALE, Firebrand (owners of the Newport Beach Independent), StuNews, TripAdvisor and Sunset magazine.

Digital efforts will further extend the reach of the “Let It Glow” campaign with curated content on a campaign landing page that includes a holiday gift guide and itineraries for food lovers, fashionistas, trendsetters, families and couples.

Travelers can also follow along on social media for a front-row seat to holiday happenings like Fashion Island’s 90-foot Christmas Tree, the Lighting of the Bay, the Ring of Lights home decorating competition, holiday happenings at local resorts and the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

For more information about the “Let It Glow” holiday campaign, please visit www.VisitNewportBeach.com/newport-beach-holiday-hq.