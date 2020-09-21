Your Opinion Matters!

Share this:

Newport Beach Community Arts Survey

In our ongoing effort to bring meaningful public art and cultural arts programming to the community, the Newport Beach City Arts Commission is seeking your opinion.

Please complete our Community Arts Survey. Your valuable input provides the needed support for us to create more dynamic public visual, performing and cultural arts programming for the enjoyment of residents and visitors in our community.

Participants who provide a valid email address will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 Amazon Gift Card. One (1) entrant shall be randomly chosen weekly during the survey period, which begins September 14 and ends October 19. Entrants are limited to one survey and must be over 18 years of age.

TAKE SURVEY