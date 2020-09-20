OC Restaurant Week Dining Deals in Newport Beach

Share this:

This is a terrific time to dine out at local restaurants.

First came word on Sept. 8 that restaurants in Orange County could reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. Add that to the extensive patios most restaurants have added, and the dining capacity is approaching normal.

Then, the Newport Beach Restaurant and Dine NB launched Restaurant Month, which continues with an “Eat-Drink-Win” theme through September 30 at restaurants throughout Newport Beach. Visit www.DineNB.com for details on that promotion.

Now comes Orange County Restaurant Week that runs through Sept. 26, a new promotion from the Orange County Restaurant Association. Dozens of restaurants in Orange County are offering special prix fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner, including 16 in Newport Beach.

“Our local restaurants are facing some of the toughest times right now,” said Pamela Waitt, president of the OC Restaurant Association. “We’ve added a Fall Restaurant Week to encourage our communities to support their restaurants at this crucial time. This event has also been refocused to promote Family Meals, which we’ve seen as a popular to-go option for many households at this time. As always, Restaurant Week will include great dine-in menus, but added focus on takeout speaks to the current consumer trends and looks at how we, as a society, will adjust to the coming months with a new normal.”

During Restaurant Week Uncorked, Family Meals and Meal Kits will range from $30 – $70 for families of 4 (guest size may vary).

The prix fixe menus feature lunches priced at $10 to $25, and dinners at $30 to $50, plus some luxe dinners at $80.

Participating restaurants, offerings, cocktails and more will be updated at https://restaurantweekuncorked.com.

Here’s the full list of Newport Beach restaurants that are participating in Restaurant Week (links to menus included):

Farmhouse @ Roger’s Gardens

Five Crowns

The Bungalow Restaurant

Cappy’s Cafe

Eddie V’s

Fig & Olive

Gracias Madre

Helmsman Ale House

Lighthouse Cafe

Louie’s by the Bay

Malarky’s Irish Pub

Olea, Cellar. Craft. Cook.

Rockin Baja Lobster

Stag Bar + Kitchen

The Beachcomber Cafe

The Winery Restaurant