Newport Beach Lifeguard Tryouts

The Newport Beach Fire Department will hold a competitive tryout for the position of Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard Trainee on Saturday morning, March 4.

Applications are on the City website at newportbeachca.gov and due by Monday, February 27 by 5 p.m.

Applicants will compete in both a 1,000 meter swim and 1,000 meter run-swim-run on Saturday. The top finishers will be invited to an interview scheduled for the following week.

The top candidates from the combination of these events will be invited to complete the City of Newport Beach hiring process, including a physical and background check.

After successfully completing the hiring process, candidates will be invited to a 100-hour training academy to learn essential lifeguarding skills. Classes will be held on weekends this spring. The training classes focus on Ocean Rescue Prevention and Techniques, City Municipal Codes and Polices, CPR, and First Aid.

The City is looking for dedicated, aquatic minded individuals with a strong desire to serve the public.

Tentative Tryout Schedule: 8:30 a.m. check-in on March 4 at Benjamin M. Carlson Lifeguard Headquarters at the Newport Pier (no new applications will be allowed at this time). The 1,000 Meter Competitive Swim will start at 9 a.m., followed by a 1,000 Meter Competitive Run-Swim-Run at 10 a.m.

City lifeguards protect up to 10 million beach visitors on Newport Beach’s 6.2 miles of ocean and 2.5 miles of bay beaches, with preventative actions and medical assistance. Every day of the year, lifeguards ensure safety and provide customer service to the visitors on the beach, boardwalk, piers, and in the ocean.