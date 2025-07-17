Newport Beach Police Department Conducts Training at Newport Harbor High School July 21 – 25

From Monday, July 21, through Friday, July 25, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, the Newport Beach Police and Fire Departments will be conducting Patrol Response Training on the Newport Harbor High School campus.

Officers from the department will participate in a number of scenarios involving role players and simulated weapons. The main objective of the training is to increase the effectiveness and coordination of a police response in particular situations by putting officers through practical exercises in a realistic environment.

This training, which was planned and scheduled many months in advance to coincide at a time when there will be limited activity on the campus, represents just one part of NBPD’s ongoing efforts to prepare our officers for any emergency situation they may encounter.

Please note that during this training, Newport Harbor High School will be closed to the public and only authorized individuals will be allowed on the campus. People in the area may hear sounds of a disturbance coming from school and should not be alarmed.