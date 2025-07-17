Christmas in July: Theme Wanted for the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced the dates of December 17 – 21 for the annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

Now, they need a theme for the boat parade, which features nearly 100 decorated yachts of all sizes cruising along a 14-mile parade route through Newport Harbor.

That’s where you come in—the community is invited to join the festivities and submit a theme for the 2025 Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

Submissions are open until July 21, so get your submissions in soon. The Boat Parade Committee will then select the top submissions and choose the winning theme.

The person who submits the winning theme will enjoy admission for two at the Christmas Boat Parade opening night VIP party, along with bragging rights that theirs was the chosen theme for 2025.

Submit up to three themes using the form at christmasboatparade.com/theme-2025.

Submissions should be brief and allow boaters (and homeowners) to potentially decorate around the theme.

Last year’s theme, “Christmas Across the Decades,” was selected from nearly 200 submissions. “Christmas Across the Decades” embodied the idea that despite the changing trends of each decade, the joy of Christmas remains a timeless celebration that brings people of all generations together.

The winning submission came from Nindie Berumen, a Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade enthusiast. Reflecting on her inspiration, Nindie said “I started thinking about what it was that inspired me to pick this theme and the main reason is because I feel like styles have been so recycled lately and how it’s awesome each generation dips into the past to inspire their current style. Every decade is so much fun to celebrate, but the one thing that always ties us all together no matter what decade each person relates to is Christmas.”

And in case you’re curious about previous themes, here are some of the themes from the past 20 years according to the Christmas Boat Parade website:

2024: “Christmas Across the Decades”

2023: “The Most Festive Coastal Destination in America”

2021: “Jingle on the Waves”

2017: “The Holidays Shine Brighter in Newport Beach

2015: “Seas the Holidays”

2014: “Deck the Hulls with Bows of Jolly”

2013: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

2012: “Surf, Sand & Santa”

2011: “Feelin’ Christmas-Sea in Newport Beach

2010: “Lights…Camera…Christmas in Newport Beach”

2009: “The Joys of Christmas Toys”

2008: “100 Years of Christmas Cheer”

2007: “Twas the Lights before Christmas”

2006: “Holiday Magic Through the Eyes of a Child”

2005: “A Centennial Celebration of Lights”