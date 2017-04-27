Quantcast
Newport to Ensenada Race Ready to Sail

Posted On 27 Apr 2017
Sailboats racing in last year's Lexus Newport to Ensenada Yacht Race — Photo by Jim Collins

Sailboats racing in a previous year’s Newport to Ensenada Yacht Race
— Photo by Jim Collins

Nearly 200 sailboats will leave Newport Beach and make the 125 mile trek to Ensenada, Mexico, when the annual Newport to Ensenada Yacht Race gets underway Friday at 11 a.m. off the Balboa Pier.

Dubbed the “world’s largest international yacht race,” the boats (and crews) compete for a variety of trophies and prizes in an event that started back in 1948.

The Newport to Ensenada Race is organized by the Newport Ocean Sailing Organization. The public is encouraged to come out on the Balboa Pier and watch the start of the race. Viewing is also available from the bluffs overlooking Corona del Mar beach.

This year’s event features three race courses with the Traditional 135-mile course, the Long Course around San Clemente as a Transpac qualifier, and the 70-mile short course from San Diego for cruising class ratings over 50+ starting later in the day.

Some boats make it to Ensenada the same day, others arrive on Saturday—the day of the big fiesta at Coral Hotel for the boat crews and family members.

Sunday is the trophy presentation, with dignitaries from Ensenada and the mayor of Newport Beach. There is bus service back to Newport Beach that afternoon for those not making the return trip via boat.

For more information, visit newporttoensenada.com.

