Weekend Brush Fire in Newport Coast

Posted On 06 Sep 2017
By :
Comment: 0
A helicopter dumps water on a brush fire in Newport Coast on Saturday.
— Photo courtesy Newport Beach Fire Department ©

A vegetation fire burned several acres over the weekend in Newport Coast, but was under control within a few hours.

Newport Beach Fire Department responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a brush fire burning in the Newport Coast hills, just off the 73 Toll Road near Toll Plaza, according to authorities.

The first responders on the scene included four engines and battalion six, with a total of 10 fire personnel. Quickly joining them were more than 80 firefighters from NBFD, Orange County Fire Authority and Laguna Beach Fire Department.

The blaze was contained around 5 p.m. and was considered under control by 6:30 p.m.

The cause is yet to be determined.

A brush fire burns in the hills of Newport Coast on Saturday as cars drive by on the 73 Toll Road in the background.
— Photo courtesy Newport Beach Fire Department ©

A vegetation fire burns in Newport Coast on Saturday.
— Photo courtesy Newport Beach Fire Department ©

