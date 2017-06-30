Charity Spotlight: With My Own Two Hands Hosts Red Carpet Screening July 9

Water.

We can live without a lot of things, but water is essential to life. That’s why the 4rd Annual Red Carpet philanthropy event hosted by With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H) at the Port Theatre in Corona del Mar on Sunday, July 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. will showcase the nonprofit’s latest film, “Drop of Life,” a documentary that highlights how water has transformed a school, a community, and a girl’s life from the slums of Kibera (Kenya). It is a moving short film that showcases the powers of water and education.

With My Own Two Hands is a Laguna Beach nonprofit that provides water and agricultural projects that fund education and create self-reliant projects and communities. Current beneficiaries are based in Kenya.

The event includes red carpet photos, a cocktail hour with complimentary beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auction, and screening of the film.

The evening is hosted by ESPN SportCenter Anchor, Stan Verrett. Previous attendees include Blake Griffin of the LA Clippers, Olympic Champion skier, Lindsey Vonn, and NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez. WMO2H will announce several special guests prior to the event.

Tickets are available at dropoflife.eventbrite.com for $125. Proceeds will provide 3,000 people with clean water and gardening projects.

With My Own Two Hands CEO and Founder, Lindsey Pluimer, and Maggie Mwangi Director of Amazing Grace Children’s Home in Kenya, are among the guests at the event.

For more information, visit WithMyOwn2Hands.org.