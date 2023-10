Share this:

Several hundred people from adults to kids attended the 10th annual Spyglass Hill Meet ‘n Greet Picnic for Spyglass Hill Residents on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Spyglass Hill Park.

Sponsored by Spyglass Hill HOA, Newport Beach City Council and many local businesses, the picnic featured face painting, games, a magician (Alexander Great of AmazingBirthdays.com), the T.K. Burger truck and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream.

NB Indy editor and photographer Chris Trela was there to capture the fun in photos.