The Newport Beach Fire Department is hosting Fire Service Day at Station 7 (20401 SW Acacia St.) on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be a fun filled day including:

Fire station tours

Live rescue demonstration

Auto extrication

Live structure fire

Fire, Paramedic, and Lifeguard Apparatus displays

Bounce house

Face painting

Fire extinguisher demo

Fire helmets and stickers

Complimentary lunch and refreshments