Newport Beach City Manager Update: Shredding and Waste Disposal, Balboa Bridge to Close Nov. 5-8

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Newport Beach residents are invited to bring documents for shredding and household electronic waste for disposal on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Public Works Corporation Yard, 592 Superior Ave.

In addition, free mulch will be offered at two locations on November 18: the Corporation Yard and Bonita Canyon Sports Park, 1990 Ford Rd. Please note that the Bonita Canyon site will be for mulch giveaway only (no shredding or e-waste disposal)

Mulch is being provided by OC Waste and Recycling, which creates high-quality mulch from residential organic (green) waste collected in Newport Beach. Mulch pickup is limited to 60 gallons per resident, per vehicle, for residential use only; commercial trailers and vehicles will not be permitted.

The mulch is not bagged, so please come prepared with shovels, as well as bags, tarps, or containers. Be prepared to load the mulch into your own trunk or truck bed.

Newport Beach residency will be verified, so please bring identification. No hazardous or medical waste will be accepted.

For questions, please call the City’s Public Works Department at (949) 644-3311.

Proposed Municipal Code Changes Available for Public Review

On Tuesday, October 24, the Newport Beach City Council held a study session to review potential changes to the City’s Municipal Code and Council policies.

The proposed revisions delete, reduce or clarify language and apply sunset provisions for new and existing code. The Council will consider adopting the proposed changes at its November 14 meeting. The proposed changes are available for public review on the City’s website at https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/71679/72.

Balboa Island Bridge to Close for Street Repaving Nov. 5-6

Replacement of a water main line that serves Balboa Island, which required shutting down the Balboa Island bridge to vehicle traffic for several nights last week, has been completed.

The bridge will be closed again, for two nights on November 5 and 6, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for final connection to the new water main and street repaving.

As with this week’s bridge closure, the Balboa Island ferry will run throughout the night to provide access to and from the island. Residents and visitors should plan to access Balboa Island via the ferry. Arrangements have been made to allow emergency vehicle access as needed.

This replacement water main work is being done in advance of the Balboa Island utility undergrounding improvements, which property owners approved in 2021. Older water mains are being replaced ahead of the undergrounding work planned for January on North Bayfront.

For questions, please contact the City’s Public Works Department at (949) 644-3330.

Mosquito Season Tips from OC Vector Control

Warmer than usual fall temperatures, Hurricane Hillary, late summer rains, and an invasive mosquito known as the “ankle biter” or the Aedes egypti have conspired to make this mosquito season one of the most difficult to date.

Beyond the nuisance factor, mosquitoes can cause sickness and even death through the disease agents they can carry, including Zika and West Nile virus.

While cooler weather will eventually put a damper on mosquito activity, the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District offers the following tips to protect yourself and your family,

Take steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Before going outdoors, apply mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin. Reapply as recommended.

Close all unscreened doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home or space. Repair broken or damaged screens.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and opt for lighter colored clothing.

Eliminate mosquito breeding sources from your property:

Dump and drain any containers filled with water at least once a week.

Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowl weekly.

Dump water from potted plant saucers.

Do not grow, transport, or share plant stems rooted in water.

Drill a hole or puncture containers to eliminate standing water.

For more information or to schedule a free mosquito inspection with Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District, visit www.ocvector.org or call (714) 971-2421.

Mobile Café Brings NBPD, Residents Together to Discuss Public Safety Issues

The Newport Beach Police Department held another successful Mobile Café event on Saturday, October 21 at the Newport Beach Fire Station on Balboa Island. NBPD officers, volunteers and staff enjoyed meeting with residents to discuss public safety and community issues.

Thank you to all those who participated, including partners Irvine Ranch Market, Balboa Island Baking Company and Balboa Jerky Company, who brought a taste of Balboa Island to the event.

Stay tuned for information on the next Mobile Café!

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week, the Be Well team:

Transported three people to the sobering station at the Be Well campus for treatment.

Transported a person to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for an intake.

Transported a person to a hospital for treatment after resolving a mental health crisis.

Transported three people to services in other cities after resolving mental health crises.

To reach Be Well: The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Continued to shelter people. Twenty-four people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported a client to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for an intake.

Transported a client to social services to obtain a new photo ID and federal benefits card.

Transported a client to a medical appointment required for his housing process.

Met with two clients to follow up on the status of their Housing Choice Voucher applications.

Submitted housing documents and an apartment application for a client.

Enrolled a new client into City Net’s social services.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.

Click here for information on the City’s Good Giving program: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.