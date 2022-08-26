23rd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Returns October 13 – 20

Share this:

They survived the pandemic with online programming and a drive-in movie, changed their traditional festival dates from April to October to take advantage of Hollywood’s fall film releases, and now the Newport Beach Film Festival is ready to return October 13 through 20 with a new program of 300 independent and international films.

The NB Film Festival draws more than 60,000 movie fans and has become the largest international cinema event in coastal Southern California.

The Festival also hosts nightly parties and events featuring more than 60 culinary partners including wine and spirits.

The Festival will also hold its annual Honors and Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” programs, always a highlight of the Film Festival.

The Festival will take place at venues throughout Newport Beach. The NBFF Honors and Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” will take place at the Balboa Bay Resort on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Past Newport Beach Film Festival Honorees include Harvey Keitel, Regina Hall, Ray Liotta, Jeffrey Wright, Kate Beckinsale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cynthia Erivo, Henry Golding, Keira Knightley, Rita Moreno, Patrick Stewart, and Alfre Woodard.

Newport Beach Film Festival is recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States. The screenings include full length dramatic films, documentaries, action sports, and short subject films of all varieties.

Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the festival celebrates contemporary screen culture, cinematic excellence and engages the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by UCI Health, Los Angeles Times, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Fashion Island, Aston Martin and the City of Newport Beach.

For Festival passes, tickets and safety information, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

A full list of screenings and events will be posted on the festival’s website several weeks prior to opening night.