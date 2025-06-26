Ivan’s House Live at Mozambique in Laguna Beach Presents Sunday Brunch July 6 with Trust 1 and The Sunday Gospel Band

Enjoy brunch on Sunday, July 6 at Ivan’s House Live at Mozambique in Laguna Beach with music by Trust 1 and The Sunday Gospel Band, an all-star cast of top musicians that have played at the Saddleback Church and have also been top recording artists for several different artists. Their performances bring together incredible talent and a rich blend of gospel and R&B music, creating an unforgettable experience for their audience.

This special brunch is offered on the first Sunday of every month from 1 to 3 p.m. Brunch entrees range from omelets to eggs benedict to Belgian Waffles. A variety of brunch sides are available.

Ivan’z House Live offers an unforgettable dining and entertainment experience for music lovers in Laguna Beach. This transformed space features a unique ambiance with vintage speaker walls, brass accents, crystal chandeliers, and a state-of-the-art sound system.

Visit https://ivanzhouselive.com for more information.