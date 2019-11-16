Balboa Bay Resort Hosts MemorialCare Gala

Share this:

It was a lovely autumn evening on Oct. 12 when MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center Foundation held its annual Fall Gala 2019 at the Balboa Bay Resort.

More than 250 guests dressed in elegant gowns and tuxes enjoyed a reception in the foyer of the grand ballroom (or a VIP reception in the resort’s elegant library) before entering the main ballroom, decorated to capture the Newport Beach yachting lifestyle.

The evening program began with a welcome by Paul Stimson, executive director of OCMC Foundation, who recognized notable guests including hospital board members.

“We have been doing this event for 17 years, and we are so grateful to those of you who continue to attend and support Orange Coast Medical Center year after year,” Stimson told the audience.

Marcia Manker, CEO of OCMC, noted that individual gifts have enabled the hospital to complete an extensive emergency room expansion project, which took several years and should be completed by the end of the year.

“When it’s finished, thanks to you, our emergency room will have doubled in size, enabling our team of emergency physicians and staff to efficiently treat the 35,000 patients we see each year in a new, spacious facility,” Manker said.

A live auction featured a handful of unique luxury items, although two of them were Medical Center specific.

The first auction item was meant to be a fun one: “First Out of Valet.” The winner’s car was ready and waiting at the valet area. High bidder was Corona del Mar resident Tammie Brailsford, executive vice president and chief operating officer for MemorialCare.

The “Good Car-Ma” prize was a reserved VIP parking spot at Orange Coast Medical Center for one year. There were two high bidders, so each got a VIP space. One winner was Newport Beach resident Dr. Jack Jacoub, board certified internist, hematologist and medical oncologist with OC Blood & Cancer Care, and medical director of the MemorialCare Cancer Institute at OCMC.

After the auction, Stimson introduced a video highlighting two grateful patients who received treatment and care for cancer at the medical center, and how special patient navigators were instrumental during their treatment.

The video segued into the Fund a Need portion of the evening, which will benefit Orange Coast’s Patient Navigation Program. The Fund-a-Need raised more than $94,600 to benefit the program.

Overall, net proceeds raised that night totaled $275,000 to benefit the needs of Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, officials reported.

For more information, visit memorialcare.org/ocmcf.