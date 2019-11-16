Holiday Marketplace Benefits NHHS PTA

Share this:

The community is invited to a unique pop-up marketplace for holiday shopping this weekend, organizers announced.

The public event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Newport Harbor High School’s small gym and courtyard.

“Support local vendors, experience holiday fun and dine with us at the Newport Harbor Market,” a press release reads.

A variety of merchandise will be available, including home goods, locally crafted jewelry, holiday trees and greenery, on-trend clothing and accessories, gourmet treats and more.

Local vendors, including M Street Art, Costa Cabana, Vintage Pepper, Rancho Meladuco, Glitter for Breakfast, Garage Collective, Heather Pullis Designs and more, will offer unique gifts and provide “a marketplace like no other.”

While shopping, grab lunch at Sgt. Pepperoni’s new food truck, which will donate 10 percent of all purchases to Newport Harbor High School PTA.

Admission is $3, and attendees will be entered to win an array of items donated by local shops such as Rogers Garden, The Monogram Store, and Fixxe Design.

The school is located at 600 Irvine Ave., and the event will be just in front of the big blue anchor.

“Get a head start on your holiday shopping with unique finds from local small businesses, pre-order your holiday trees, garland from a local tree vendor on 17th Street and pre order your Holiday pies from our culinary students,” officials note the announcement. “Come shop and support (NHHS PTA).”