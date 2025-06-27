Sherman Library & Gardens Announces Sixth Annual Summer Garden Party August 9

Get ready for a delightful and delicious summer soiree when Sherman Library & Gardens’ Volunteer Association its sixth annual Summer Garden Party on Sunday, August 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar.

Guests of all ages will enjoy a multi-sensory experience in the gardens, from strolling through the expertly tended garden grounds to embracing the sounds of live music to indulging in a delicious light dinner from 608 Dahlia while the signature hat show and contest takes place.

Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress in their summer best while wearing their favorite fascinator of choice. Hat contest winners in five categories will be chosen, including Best Garden Themed Hat, Best DIY Hat, Best Men’s Hat, Best Children’s Hat, and Most Outrageous Hat.

All proceeds from this year’s Summer Garden Party will support the development of adult educational experiences at Sherman as well as Sherman Library advancement initiatives.

Tickets are available while they last at $100 for members and $125 for non-members, while a special bundle offer of one Garden Party Ticket plus an Individual Year Membership to Sherman Library & Gardens is available for $175.

Tickets and additional sponsorship and underwriting opportunities can be purchased at https://thesherman.org.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a nonprofit organization that has been deeply rooted in the community for over half of a century, serving the community as a sanctuary and education beacon for history and beauty.

Founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, and named for his friend and mentor, Moses Hazeltine Sherman, this iconic institution serves as a guardian of regional history and artifacts, a living library of plants both native and exotic, and a conservator of artistic works influenced by and produced in the Pacific Southwest.

Today, Sherman Library & Gardens is a monument to Haskell’s dream of an educational and cultural center including a premier botanical garden and outstanding research library. Sherman Library & Gardens was recently recognized by the Newport Beach City Council with a proclamation naming Sherman Library & Gardens as the “Cultural Hub” of Corona del Mar.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.