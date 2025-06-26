Hoag Digestive Health Institute Introduces Revolutionary Screening Tool for Esophageal Cancer

Hoag has become the first hospital in the United States to offer a comprehensive, on-site program for a revolutionary, non-invasive esophageal cancer screening tool that requires no sedation and can be administered in a few minutes in a doctor’s office visit.

The EsoGuard esophageal DNA test by Lucid Diagnostics uses advanced DNA sequencing to detect precancerous changes in esophageal cells, enabling physicians to screen patients at high risk for Barrett’s esophagus (BE) and esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC).

EsoGuard is an esophageal DNA test which detects molecular-level changes to the esophagus in a simple swallowing procedure. Patients simply swallow a tethered capsule—about the size of a gelcap—which collects cells from the esophagus as it is retrieved. These cells are then analyzed at Lucid Diagnostics’ laboratory to determine whether there is need for additional testing or if the patient’s esophagus is healthy.

This non-invasive screening method is safe and effective, and world-renowned gastroenterologist Kenneth J. Chang, M.D., James & Pamela Muzzy Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair in GI Cancer, Hoag Digestive Health Institute, believes it will increase screening and lower cancer rates for people who are at increased risk of developing esophageal cancer.

“This is a game changer in our mission towards achieving an esophageal cancer-free Orange County,” said Dr. Chang. “The incidence of esophageal cancer has increased ten-fold in the past four decades, yet most patients at risk aren’t being sufficiently screened. Adding EsoGuard to our comprehensive esophageal cancer screening program here in Orange County is a critical step forward in making diagnostics more accessible to support early intervention and ultimately save lives.”

The screening tool is recommended for those with chronic GERD, obesity, a history of smoking, or a family history of esophageal cancer or Barrett’s esophagus, a condition in which the lining of the esophagus changes. White males over the age of 50 are considered at highest risk. Detecting Barrett’s esophagus is critical, as it is the only known precursor to esophageal adenocarcinoma and studies show that treating BE can reduce cancer risk by up to 90%.

“Esophageal cancer is the second most lethal cancer by survival rate in the U.S. When it comes to cancer, we know that early detection is key,” Dr. Chang said. “This tool now makes it easier for physicians to detect precancerous changes with unmatched accuracy and to quickly intervene and provide treatment to prevent the progression of the disease.”

Hoag will offer EsoGuard at the Irvine and Newport Beach Digestive Health clinics. To schedule an appointment with a Hoag Digestive Health provider, please call (949) 764-2795.

