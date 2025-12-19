A Beloved Tradition Returns: SCR Marks 45th Anniversary of “A Christmas Carol”

There is no time-honored holiday tradition in Orange County more cherished, or more long-running, than South Coast Repertory’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.”

This year marks the 45th annual production of the beloved classic tale of miserly curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve to show him the error of his ways and offer a path to redemption.

Adapted by Jerry Patch from the story by Charles Dickens and directed by Hisa Takakuwa, the beloved holiday tradition returns to the Segerstrom Stage through December 28.

SCR Founding Company Member Richard Doyle returns for his fifth year as Ebenezer Scrooge and his 40th year in the production, where he’s played many different characters, including the Spirits of Christmas Past and Present, Mr. Fezziwig, Scrooge’s nephew Fred, and both solicitors.

Founding Company Member Hal Landon Jr. played the role of Scrooge for 40 years before passing his red scarf and black hat to Doyle. Doyle has settled into the role with suitable gruffness yet keeps his character somewhat playful, making his delightful “awakening” in the second act so delightful to watch.

The supporting cast is uniformly excellent, from the Spirits of Christmas Past (Jennifer Parsons), Christmas Present (Richard Soto) and Christmas Yet to Come (Nick Slimmer) to the Cratchit family. There are several new faces in the cast, which keeps the show fresh and spirited year after year.

SCR marks this anniversary production with enhancements designed to spread holiday joy, including a hot chocolate bar at every performance with 45th anniversary souvenir mugs, and visits from Santa Claus on most weeknight performances.

For tickets, visit www.SCR.org.

New “Christmas Carol” in the Works

While there are always new elements added to SCR’s version of “A Christmas Carol,” a big change is on its way.

South Coast Repertory has announced that it is ushering in a new era for its holiday classic with the commissioning of award-winning playwright Amy Freed to create a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

According to information from South Coast Repertory, Freed’s new version will honor the story’s tradition while infusing it with spirited innovation.

SCR Artistic Director David Ivers will direct the new version and will collaborate with Freed throughout the development process, which includes research into the text, viewing other successful productions across the country, workshopping the script, production design and other essential planning. There will also be opportunities for playgoers to experience readings of the work-in-progress and give feedback.

The development of the new version is supported by a generous gift from Julianne and George Argyros and the Argyros Family Foundation that was made in 2019 in honor of “A Christmas Carol’s” 40th anniversary. The development was initially delayed due to COVID. The premiere date will be announced later, and SCR will continue to produce its original version until then.

“A SCR legacy playwright of international acclaim, Amy Freed is the perfect choice to adapt SCR’s next iteration of Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday masterpiece,” Ivers said. “Among her many achievements, Amy is a Pulitzer Prize finalist, and her plays have been produced across the globe, with many having their world premieres right here at SCR. She is unequaled in her love and understanding of language, structure and character. I have known Amy for many years, acted in her shows and found her love for ‘A Christmas Carol’ inspiring. Audiences can expect a production faithful to Dickens and aided by SCR’s excellent roster of artists and exceptional execution of design. And I promise, SNOW!”

“What a pleasure it is to return to SCR—a great American theatre and my artistic home. SCR’s confidence in me has enabled me to develop and debut six plays. The invitation to write a new version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ here, for a renewal and celebration of Dickens’ literary and popular masterpiece, is like working for Fezziwig,” Freed said, invoking Ebenezer Scrooge’s beneficent mentor. “South Coast Repertory has played Fezziwig to hundreds of emerging artists, giving them work and bringing them joy. I’m so happy to be back in the heart of a theatre that has given so many so much.”

According to South Coast Repertory, Freed will bring a distinctive, humorous and intelligent voice to one of literature’s most enduring stories, along with the ability to contextualize it for a 21st-century audience. Her adaptation promises to honor Dickens’ original work while possessing the sensibilities to uphold the play’s four-plus-decade connection to the Orange County community.

“Our current production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ reaches 15,000 people annually and has become an annual tradition for many families over its 45-year run,” said SCR Managing Director Suzanne Appel. “In developing a new production, we plan to include our most important collaborator of all, our audiences, in keeping the experience true to Dickens’ classic novel and making it contemporary for today’s audiences.”