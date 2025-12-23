No Wrapping Required: Discovering the Quiet Wonders of Upper Newport Bay

There’s a solid reason why so many people from around the world visit Newport Beach and Fashion Island around the holidays: an incomparable selection of experiences and gifts from which to choose in an environment second to none.

But too many residents and guests overlook a truly rare gift that costs nothing: a slow drive or stroll along the Back Bay Road, or a leisurely kayak paddle in the quiet, estuarial waters.

The rewards are many, but even greater rewards await those with binoculars and patience—and hopefully a camera.

The accompanying egret photo was made possible not by a Nikon with a telephoto lens, but via both a slow foot approach to the edge of the paved road along with my constant companion, the iPhone. Had the hungry egret not been hypnotized by the promise of tiny fish darting about, it doubtlessly would’ve flapped a speedy escape to other waterholes.

Upper Newport Bay is home to up to 200 bird species (some endangered), making it “one of the top birding sites in the country,” according to the Newport Bay Conservancy. The Bay is like an avian resort, hosting many varieties that either take up residence for the winter, or rest up during their migratory flights from Alaska, and Canada, to warmer climates.

According to the website, eBird.org, this year has witnessed 123 species having come in for a landing. A full list can be found on their site, alongside the birds’ scientific identifiers, making one wish they had studied their Latin in “secta” and “ludus.”

Top avian predators include Osprey, Bald Eagle, Peregrine Falcon and Whitetail Kite.

Of course, mammals also inhabit the Upper Bay. Resting atop the food chain are the bobcat and coyote, followed by the masked raccoon, considered a pest since they ravage bird nests for eggs.

Various common species of rodents and rabbits (along with birds) make up either meals or hors d’oeuvres. Both domestic and feral felines also join in the hunts.

Upper Newport Bay is truly one of nature’s — and Newport’s — gifts. No wrapping necessary.