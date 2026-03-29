A Restaurant Celebrates 100 Years of Iconic Newport Beach Location

The City of Newport Beach turns 120 this year, but it’s not the only milestone being celebrated this year.

A Restaurant is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the landmark Newport Beach location, marking a century of hospitality, community and enduring style on Pacific Coast Highway.

Originally opened in 1926 as The Arches, the property’s roots date back to when Coast Highway connected coastal cities so motorists could easily travel between cities.

According to information from A Restaurant, the roadside diner and service station was founded by John Vilelle and James Sturgeon.

With its distinctive Mediterranean architecture, arches and red tile roofs, The Arches quickly became a recognizable gathering place and a fixture in shaping early Newport Beach culture. The phrase “Meet me at the Arches” was heard frequently when travelers from various cities needed a place to meet.

Over time, The Arches was rebuilt as a standalone restaurant located at what is now the corner of Newport Boulevard and Coast Highway. The Arches was a popular hangout for celebrities such as Gary Cooper, Tyrone Power, Frank Sinatra, Humphrey Bogart, John Wayne and many others. Shirley Temple dined there in 1936 after cutting the ribbon at the dedication ceremony for Newport Harbor.

The Arches restaurant’s former owner Danny Marcheano, who purchased the restaurant in 1982, moved The Arches to a different location, leaving the iconic building vacant (The Arches later went out of business and the restaurant’s name became unavailable).

In 2008, River Jetty Restaurant Group (RJRG) partners, Hollywood producer Joseph “McG” Nichol and restaurateur Jordan Otterbein, assumed operations of the storied Coast Highway property, reintroducing it as A Restaurant, keeping the signature “A” in a nod to its predecessor.

The duo thoughtfully evolved the concept into a modern steakhouse, honoring the past while adapting to the tastes of today’s discerning guest.

“We’re just so grateful for how it’s become Newport’s second dining room, or second living room, which is what we’ve always wanted,” said Otterbein. “The community has embraced it, and it’s just such a fun place, and we’re really, really proud to have it.”

Otterbein said McG has been instrumental in helping to make the interior warm and cozy, and trying to tip the hat a little bit to the old school with red leather and velvet.

River Jetty Restaurant Group has expanded its footprint. After A Restaurant came CDM, then A Crystal Cove and A PCH in Long Beach. They also have A Market adjacent to the original restaurant.

Last year they took over programming for the historic Lido Theatre and recently acquired Woody’s Diner next to the theater. They plan to remodel that restaurant and reopen at the end of this year.

According to Otterbein, when he and McG took over the original Arches restaurant building it needed repairs, so they did a major refresh but didn’t want to change it too much.

“We kept the red leather booths and the warm wood and fireplace and all that kind of stuff, and just kept it cozy,” explained Otterbein. There are no windows in here. It’s a really dark place. It’s built a life of its own. It’s amazing almost every night. Obviously Fridays and Saturdays are crazy and busier than other nights, but we do industry night on Sundays. And when I started, on Sundays maybe 20, 30, 40 people would come to the restaurant. Now we serve 200 to 250 people on Sunday night. It really has grown. People feel comfortable there. Our staff is so good and so professional and welcoming that people come in to see them.”

Under the leadership of Executive Chef Robert Gomez, A Restaurant’s seasonally inspired menu highlights elevated dishes of land and sea. The cuisine is complemented by an expertly curated wine program, featuring a thoughtful selection of exceptional vintages.

Philanthropy has long been part of A Restaurant and its parent company, River Jetty Restaurant Group. Over the years, the restaurant has supported numerous local and national organizations, including the Hoag Hospital Foundation, Newport Beach schools, the John Wayne Cancer Foundation and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Bike for MS fundraiser. They are also a sponsor of this year’s Hoag Classic golf tournament at Newport Beach Country Club.

“Reaching 100 years is an incredible milestone, not just for the location, but for the Newport Beach community that has supported it for generations,” stated Otterbein. “McG and I are honored to carry forward the spirit of this iconic landmark in the community that we grew up in and ensure it remains a welcoming gathering place for generations to come.”

For more information, visit www.riverjettyrg.com.