Radiant Futures Will Transport Guests ‘Back to the Radiant Futures’ at its Annual Ball April 25 in Newport Beach

Rewind the cassette tape and break out your 80s blue tuxedo or hot pink prom gown. Radiant Futures, a champion for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, is totally taking it back for an unforgettable 80s-themed formal prom-inspired evening to remember.

The Back to the Radiant Futures Ball takes place Saturday, April 25, 2026, at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach. Doors open at 6 p.m. for an evening of nostalgia, community, and mission, complete with an 80s formal prom theme, dinner, live and silent auctions, and a dance floor ready for the freshest moves in Orange County. No flux capacitor required.

Founded in 1976 as one of the first domestic violence shelters in the nation, Radiant Futures has spent nearly 50 years walking alongside survivors. Each year, more than 1,800 individuals access life-changing services through emergency shelter, transitional housing, legal advocacy, and clinical support. Another 2,500 people are reached through community outreach and prevention education.

“This celebration will be more than retro fun,” said Radiant Futures Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee. “It’s our opportunity to come together and shape what comes next for individuals and families across Orange County. From our founders’ courageous first step to every life we touch today, this organization has always moved forward because of people who believe that a safer, more compassionate community is worth building.”

Every dollar given helps Radiant Futures build a safer community by working to prevent domestic violence and trafficking. Last year’s event raised more than $135,000.

For more information and to sponsor the event, contact Director of Development Lana Erlanson at (714) 582-4962 or LErlanson@radiantfutures.org. To receive full benefits, sponsorships must be received by April 6, 2026.

For more about Radiant Futures visit www.radiantfutures.org.

Radiant Futures is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a safer community by providing crisis support, services for all survivors, and education to prevent domestic violence and trafficking. Radiant Futures has served over 200,000 people since its founding in 1976. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact the organization’s 24-hour multilingual helpline at (877) 531-5522 or love@radiantfutures.org.