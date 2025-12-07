A Season of Celebration: Three Iconic OC Holiday Productions Celebrate Milestones

Christmastime is a time for traditions, and Orange County has a trio of holiday-themed shows that are steeped in tradition and longevity: American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, “A Christmas Carol” at South Coast Repertory, and “A Snow White Christmas” at Laguna Playhouse.

Coincidentally, all three productions are celebrating anniversaries this year.

A Christmas Carol

“Bah! Humbug!”

That quote can only come from the penny-pinching miser known as Ebenezer Scrooge, the main character in Charles Dickens’ iconic tale “A Christmas Carol.”

South Coast Repertory audiences will hear Scrooge spout those famous words during the 45th annual production of “A Christmas Carol” that runs through December 28.

Adapted by Jerry Patch and directed by Hisa Takakuwa, “A Christmas Carol” stars SCR founding artist Richard Doyle as Scrooge, who took over the role five years ago after another found artist, Hal Landon Jr, retired after spending 40 years playing Scrooge.

“One of the beautiful qualities of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is that this annual visit to Victorian England feels timeless and eternally poignant,” said SCR Artistic Director David Ivers. “For 45 years, this production has been a highlight for audiences and for SCR. It connects our work on stage to our incredible education programs through the Conservatory students who appear onstage alongside veteran artists. It demonstrates our commitment across several generations and keeps us close to our rich legacy of serving both production and community alike.”

South Coast Rep marks the anniversary with enhancements designed to spread holiday joy, including a hot chocolate bar at every performance with 45th anniversary souvenir mugs and visits from Santa Claus on most weeknight performances. Specialty Holiday Cocktails available at all performances include Marley’s Ghost and The SCROOGEdriver.

“Our team at South Coast Repertory has created a Victorian winter wonderland to enhance your theatre experience this year and extend our holiday welcome a little further,” said Managing Director Suzanne Appel. “Orange County families will find many photo opportunities and added entertainment both on the terrace and inside our lobby spaces. All of this was made possible thanks to our 45th Anniversary Lead Producers of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ Julianne, George, Stephanie and Lisa Argyros and the Argyros Family Foundation.”

Richard Doyle returns for his fifth year as Ebenezer Scrooge and his 40th year in the production, where he’s played many different characters, including the Spirits of Christmas Past and Present, Mr. Fezziwig, Scrooge’s nephew Fred, and both solicitors. Doyle has also appeared in 131 SCR productions across its 62 seasons.

This is Takakuwa’s fifth season directing the holiday classic. She served as assistant director for 14 years after also appearing in the production for 14 more. Her experience and skill working with the large cast of 34 actors, including 16 children who alternate performances, enhances the storytelling and theatrical experience.

“For this 45th anniversary production, I am thrilled that we have some wonderful new cast members joining us again,” Takakuwa said. “Our ‘new’ cast members have all appeared in ‘A Christmas Carol’ at some point in their and our history and are happily returning home to SCR for the holidays this year. This carries on a wonderful tradition of actors moving and growing within the production over these many years. In fact most of the current company has played multiple roles during their tenures in the production, including Richard Doyle, Larry Bates, Bill McGuire, Richard Soto, Nick Slimmer, Jennifer Parsons, Erika Schindele, and Diana Burbano The company is truly a family of artists deeply invested in sharing Dickens’ timeless story of redemption and the Christmas spirit with the families of Orange County.”

The adult cast is joined by 16 young performers, who are divided into two eight-person teams, which alternate performances. The child actors are students in the SCR Theatre Conservatory who auditioned for their roles after completing at least two years of theatre training in the Conservatory.

For tickets, visit www.SCR.org.

The Nutcracker

Clara, Drosselmeyer, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince are returning to Segerstrom Center for the Arts as part of the 10th anniversary production of American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” ballet that runs December 11-21.

Co-presented by the Center and American Ballet Theatre, this landmark season features ABT’s international all-star cast under the leadership of Artistic Director Susan Jaffe, with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by Pacific Symphony.

This family-friendly classic tale of Clara and the Nutcracker features splendid costumes and scenery, and is an ideal way to introduce children to ballet and perhaps inspire them to study dance.

This production features scenery and costumes by Tony Award winner Richard Hudson {Disney’s “The Lion King”), and lighting by Tony Award winner Jennifer Tipton.

Principal casting includes Isabella Boylston as Clara, the Princess, and James Whiteside as The Nutcracker Prince on Opening Night, Thursday, Dec. 11.

Students from the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center will be participating ABT’s production of “The Nutcracker.” They will share the spotlight with world-renowned American Ballet Theatre dancers.

This season’s production marks a double celebration: the 10th anniversary of both ABT’s “The Nutcracker” at Segerstrom Center and the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School. Together, they bring to life the dreams of 50 young dancers.

Auditions for these young performers took place in September, with rehearsals kicking off on Saturday afternoons and continuing until early December. Once the company arrives, the children integrate into daily rehearsals both in the studios and on stage.

Artistic Director of the ABT Willaim J. Gillespie School, Susan Brooker, said of the young dancers, “Our ABT Gillespie students are ready to shine in The Nutcracker. Our mission at the ABT Gillespie School is to inspire and cultivate the next generation of dancers. The Nutcracker offers our students an extraordinary opportunity to perform alongside some of the world’s most accomplished ballet artists.”

Newport Beach students dancing in the Nutcracker include Parker Fowler, Ella Grossi, Amalia Johnson, Tatum Kerekes, Olivia Kone, Bella Mirza, Celestine Pieter, Susanna Skeels, Lena Witter, and Brooklyn Wall.

For tickets, visit www.SCFTA.org.

A Snow White Christmas

Ten years ago, Laguna Playhouse partnered with Lythgoe Family Productions to present a Panto—a type of musical comedy stage production designed for family entertainment with broad and topical humor and a story more or less based on a well-known fairy tale or fable.

That initial Panto presented at Laguna Playhouse was “A Snow White Christmas,” a musical comedy that used contemporary songs including Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Now, “A Snow White Christmas” returns for a 10th anniversary production in what is being billed as a newly revised version, although the previous version was so much fun it’s difficult to see what needs revising.

The show is written by Kris Lythgoe and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe.

The cast has impressive credentials. It stars Marcelle LeBlanc (“Stranger Things,” “Cobra Kai”) as “Snow White,” Nick Delzompo (“Melchior” in Spring Awakening) as “The Prince,” Kimberly Locke (“American Idol,” “Dr. and the Diva”) as “The Queen,” Barry Pearl (“Doody” in Grease, “The Wonderful Winter of Oz” at the Laguna Playhouse, “Bye, Bye, Birdie” and “The Producers” on Broadway) as “Herman,” Jonathan Meza “(A Snow White Christmas,” “Armed Forces Entertainment” ) as “Muddles,” and John O’Hurley (“Seinfeld,” “Peter Pan and Tinker Bell: A Pirate’s Christmas”) as the voice of the “Magic Mirror.”

According to press info, this festive Panto blends timeless fairy-tale charm with dazzling pop tunes from Lady Gaga to Bruno Mars in a laughter-packed, interactive journey. With Muddles the jester guiding the fun (complete with zany audience banter) and a wicked Queen to boo and hiss, every moment is packed with songs, slapstick, and sparkle.

Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun musical theatre the whole family can enjoy. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theatre to families across America. Based on the Grimm fairy tales and others, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well-known pop songs for kids. The Lythgoes pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together.

Past Pantos at Laguna Playhouse include the world premiere of “Rapunzel and Her Holiday Wish,” “A Cinderella Christmas,” “The Wonderful Winter of Oz,” “Robin Hood & Maid Marion: A Holiday Panto,” “Peter Pan & Tinker Bell: A Pirates’ Christmas,” “Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose,” “Aladdin and His Winter Wish,” and “Sleeping Beauty and her Winter Knight.”

For tickets, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.