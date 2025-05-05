Adventure, comfort the keys to Mozambique

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Ivan Spiers has found the key to his success: adventure.

Mozambique and Ivan’z House Live are celebrated for their warm hospitality and vibrant décor. However, if you delve deeper, the space reveals a world of flavors — both gastronomical and musical.

The music venue and the restaurant are designed for comfort. On the Mozambique side, Spiers delves into the creative dishes inspired by his home country of South Africa and travels to Mozambique. Among the signature dishes are peri-peri chicken and prawns, and samoosas, the latter of which is street food in Southern Africa.

“We cook on wood like it’s done in Mozambique,” he added about the entrées. “All the chicken is wood-fired with the peri-peri sauce. That’s what I grew up eating.”

Ivan’z House Live, itself, provides a multicultural stew of performers, such as its popular reggae Sundays, tribute acts, and touring musicians like Canadian blues guitarist and singer Sue Foley.

Ivan’z House Live was born after Spiers shuttered Tortilla Flats. He quickly filled the void with Mozambique and then the accompanying Ivan’z House Live.

Last July, Ivan’z House Live doubled its size to accommodate more guests and touring acts from Thursdays to Sundays, and the occasional Wednesday.

Spiers is looking forward to being a regular on touring bands’ itineraries.

“Once we get on the rotation with touring bands, our music lineup will really go up,” Spiers said.

“It’s doing well. We have one of the best sound systems and the musicians are treated really well.”

Music is Spiers’ passion, as he has been in the business since he was 14.

“I worked for record companies, I’ve played in bands in South Africa,” he said.

When he departed England in 1971, he left the music business to travel the world. After arriving in the United States, he rebuilt his career. He designed Mozambique followed by Daryl’s House Club in New York.

“Musicians have a hard life,” he said, looking back on the foundation of Ivan’z House. “With Ivan’z House, we aim to make it comfortable for the fans and the musicians.”

Patrons who want to sneak away can visit the speakeasy piano bar, The Durban Room, named after Spiers’ hometown in South Africa.

However, building a new restaurant and music venue comes with their challenges.

“The economy’s rough right now,” he said. “Mozambique is the largest restaurant in Laguna. There’s nobody bigger than us. We can accommodate any kind of occasion anybody wants. We have versatility, as it’s on three floors.”

“We want it to be the fun place to go for music,” added marketing manager Samantha Wharton.

Ivan’z House and Mozambique

1740 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach

ivanzhouselive.com

mozambiqueoc.com