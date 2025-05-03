Speak Up Newport Hosts Meeting on May 14 with Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley

Join Speak Up Newport on Wednesday, May 14 and hear Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley discuss relations between the County and Newport Beach and what she and the County are doing to help Newport Beach residents.

This Speak Up Newport meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 14 at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. Reception hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant is at 5:15 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. On-sire production provided by Visit Newport Beach. No charge to attend the meeting.

The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. Visit www.speakupnewport.com for meeting details and to register for the Zoom webinar.