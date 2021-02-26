Age Well and Meals on Wheels Launch ‘Senior Cuisine Delivered’ in Newport and Surrounding Cities

Share this:

As part of a comprehensive COVID-19 response, nonprofits Age Well Senior Services (www.agewellseniorservices.org) and Meals on Wheels Orange County (www.mealsonwheelsoc.org) have created a new service dubbed Senior Cuisine Delivered that’s available in Newport Beach and surrounding cities.

The new meal service provides fresh, restaurant-quality meals at an affordable price delivered safely to the doors of participating seniors (ages 50 plus), their caregivers, and dependents.

Age Well will offer the service in South County (including Newport Beach), while Meals on Wheels OC will serve residents in Central and North Orange County.

“We are pleased to join with Meals on Wheels OC to provide restaurant-quality meals specially made for seniors and safety delivered right to their door,” said Age Well’s CEO Steven G. Moyer.

Senior Cuisine Delivered delivers healthy, fresh entrees at $9.95 per meal, with no extra fees or delivery charges. Participants can choose two, four, or six-day meal plans featuring lunches and dinners, and for a limited time, receive $15 off their first two-week subscription.

Seniors or their families and caregivers can enroll online at www.agewellseniorservices.org for South OC and review sample menus, choose a participating restaurant or caterer for home-delivered cuisine, and set up their individual plans on the secure site.

The service supplements both organization’s Grab & Go Meals distributed through local senior centers and Home-Delivered Meals on Wheels, which are available to all eligible older adults throughout Orange County.

For more information or to register for Senior Cuisine Delivered. visit www.agewellseniorservices.org.

Established in 1975, Age Well Senior Services, formerly South County Senior Services, is a nonprofit public benefit 501 (C)(3) organization located in Lake Forest. Age Well relies on donations to provide critical services, resources, and programs to home bound and low-income seniors living in 21 cities located in South Orange County. More information is available at www.myagewell.org.