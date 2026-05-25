Newport Beach TV Festival Unveils Schedule and Stars for Second Annual Event June 4-7

Last June, the Newport Beach Film Festival launched its inaugural TV Festival, held at the Lido Theater. Celebrities in attendance including Kate Hudson (TV Performance of the Year Award), Jason Segel (Variety Creative Impact in Television Award), Adam Brody (TV Performance of the Year Award), Ralph Macchio (Artist of Distinction Award), Sam Rockwell (TV Supporting Performance of the Year Award), and the casts of “Yellowjackets” and “Abbott Elementary.”

It was an impressive way to launch the new festival, but the TV Fest aims to outdo itself with the Second Annual Newport TV Festival to be held at the Lido Theater June 4-7.

Open to the public, the Newport Beach TV Fest is a four-day celebration of TV’s finest actors and shows. According to information from the Newport Beach TV Fest, the event is expected to draw the largest gathering of Guild and Television Academy voters outside Los Angeles and New York, and it’s a rare event where fans can genuinely rub elbows with some of the biggest names in TV.

TV Fest schedule at a glance:

Thursday, June 4, 7 p.m.: Mindy Kaling will receive the Artist of Distinction Award in recognition of her work as creator, producer, and writer of Netflix’s “Running Point.” There will be a Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter Live Podcast with Kaling.

Friday, June 5, 7 p.m.: Andy Cohen receives Variety’s Creative Impact in Television Award, in conversation with Variety managing editor Kate Aurthur, including a round of “Plead the Fifth.”

Saturday, June 6, 2 p.m.: “Survivor” will receive the Legacy Award. Attendees will include Survivor 50 cast members Aubrey Bracco, Dee Vallardes, Ozzy Lusth, Rick Devens, Rizo Velovic, and Tiffany Ervin along with a special video message from host and executive producer, Jeff Probst.

Saturday, June 6, 4 p.m.: “Landman” Ensemble Panel: Billy Bob Thornton, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Michelle Randolph accept the Outstanding Ensemble – Drama Series Award.

Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m.: Breakout Award Panel presented by Gold Derby, honoring rising stars Shabana Azeez (“The Pitt”), Thomas Doherty (“Paradise”), Paul Anthony Kelly (“Love Story”), Ashley Padilla (“Saturday Night Live”), Owen Thiele (“Adults”), and Karolina Wydra (“Pluribus”)

Sunday, June 7, 12 p.m.: “Shrinking” Ensemble Panel: Jason Segel, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Jessica Williams, and more accept the Outstanding Ensemble – Comedy Series Award

Sunday, June 7, 4 p.m.: Sebastian Maniscalco receives the Comedy Special of the Year Award for his Hulu special “It Ain’t Right”

Sunday, June 7, 6 p.m.: Seth MacFarlane will receive the Maverick Award for his creation of “Family Guy,” “American Dad!,” “The Orville” and “Ted” following an Awards Chatter Live Podcast with MacFarlane.

TV FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Artist of Distinction

Mindy Kaling will receive the Artist of Distinction Award in recognition of her work as creator, producer, and writer of Netflix’s “Running Point” as well as her work as the creator, producer, and writer of the upcoming Hulu comedy, “Not Suitable for Work.” Kaling will receive the award immediately following a live recording of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast moderated by Scott Feinberg, THR’s Executive Editor (Awards), in front of a TV Fest audience. The event will take place at the Newport Beach TV Fest on Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lido Theater.

“Mindy Kaling is one of the most talented voices working in television today,” said Gregg Schwenk, CEO and Executive Director of the Newport Beach TV Fest. “With this newest season of ‘Running Point,’ she has again delivered one of Netflix’s sharpest and funniest shows, a comedy that belongs squarely in the awards race. We are thrilled to open this year’s TV Fest celebrating her extraordinary career alongside The Hollywood Reporter.”

Breakout Awards

Newport Beach TV Fest is partnering with Gold Derby (the original awards show authority) to host the second annual Breakout Awards Panel on Saturday, June 6 at the Lido Theater. These honorees will participate in an awards presentation and panel discussion moderated by Gold Derby Editor-in-Chief, Debra Birnbaum. This year’s honorees include:

Ashley Padilla (“Saturday Night Live”)

Karolina Wydra (“Pluribus”)

Owen Thiele (“Adults”)

Paul Anthony Kelly (“Love Story”)

Shabana Azeez (“The Pitt”)

Thomas Doherty (“Paradise”)

Legacy Award

“Survivor” will receive the Legacy Award in recognition of the show’s enduring cultural impact and lasting influence on Saturday, June 6. Attendees will include “Survivor 50” cast members Aubrey Bracco, Dee Vallardes, Ozzy Lusth, Rick Devens, Rizo Velovic, and Tiffany Ervin, along with a special video message from host and executive producer, Jeff Probst.

“For 50 seasons, ‘Survivor’ has remained one of the most influential and enduring series in television history, continually redefining the reality competition genre while captivating audiences across generations,” said TV Fest CEO Gregg Schwenk. “From Jeff Probst’s iconic hosting to the unforgettable players and moments that have become part of pop culture, ‘Survivor’ has built an extraordinary legacy of storytelling, strategy, and human connection. We are honored to present the series with the Legacy Award.”

Maverick Award

Seth MacFarlane will receive the Maverick Award for his creation of “Ted” and his illustrious career including “Family Guy,” “American Dad!” and “The Orville.” He will receive the award immediately following a live recording of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast moderated by Scott Feinberg. The event will take place at the Newport Beach TV Fest on Sunday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at the Lido Theater.

“Seth MacFarlane is a one-of-a-kind creative force whose impact on television, film, and music is unmatched,” said TV Fest CEO Gregg Schwenk. “From breaking recent streaming records with ‘Ted’ and ‘The ‘Burbs’ to his redefining animated comedy with ‘Family Guy’ and ‘American Dad,’ Seth continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in entertainment. We’re honored to celebrate his extraordinary career alongside The Hollywood Reporter at this year’s TV Fest.”

MacFarlane is one of entertainment’s defining multi-hyphenates, with five Emmy Awards, four Grammy nominations, and an Academy Award nomination across a career spanning television, film, and music. In 2025 alone, MacFarlane’s catalog of TV series and films generated over 60 billion viewing minutes across streaming platforms.

At 24, he became the youngest showrunner in television history with “Family Guy,” which is now in its 24th season and remains Nielsen’s most-watched adult animated streaming title. He is also the co-creator and primary voice behind “American Dad!,” now in its 20th season, and recently launched “Ted” on Peacock, the No. 1 original comedy title in total viewers among all streamers, generating 1.2 billion minutes viewed since its second season premiered on March 5 launch.

A devoted champion of the Great American Songbook, MacFarlane’s ninth studio album, “Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements” debuted at No. 1 on iTunes’ Jazz chart.

About Newport Beach TV Fest

The Newport Beach TV Fest, presented by the Newport Beach Film Festival, is a premier four-day celebration of television artistry, set for June 4-7, 2026. Held at the historic Lido Theater in Newport Beach, the event will feature a diverse lineup of screenings, panel discussions, live podcast recordings, and awards presentations.

The festival brings together industry professionals, Guild and Television Academy voters, networks, and streaming services for a unique celebration of established and emerging talent. It’s the largest gathering of Guild and Television Academy voters outside of Los Angeles or New York.

Strategically timed ahead of the Emmy nomination voting window, the TV Fest has quickly established itself as a must-attend destination for the industry’s awards season calendar.

Newport Beach TV Fest is sponsored by Visit Newport Beach, Eagle Four Partners, Citizens Private Bank, and Cadillac.

Tickets and the full schedule are at www.nbtvfest.com.