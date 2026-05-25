Filmmaker Greg MacGillivray Returns to Newport Harbor High for Special Ocean Film Night May 30

Making movies was a hobby for Greg MacGillivray when he graduated from Newport Harbor High School in 1963.

That hobby turned into a lifelong love affair for MacGillivray, who partnered with his friend Jim Freeman to make several iconic surf movies before turning his attention to a series of award-winning documentaries.

Two of those films, “Dolphins” and Humpback Whales,” will screen at Newport Harbor High School on Saturday, May 30, thanks to the school’s Alumni Association.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. to catch up with old friends while enjoying live music by Steve and Beth Wood from the band HONK. Taco plates available for purchase.

The films will begin in the theater at 6 p.m. and will wrap up with a lively Q&A discussion with MacGillivray about the unique challenge and joy of filming these magnificent creatures. He will be joined by marine specialists like Dr. Alissa Deming from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, who will offer insights into the fascinating world of our oceans.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can. Suggested price is $25 for adults and $10 for children and students. All proceeds benefit the NHHS Alumni Association Scholarship program, so donations of any amount are much appreciated.

For tickets and info: www.newportharboralumni.org/film-festival.

About Greg MacGillivray

Greg MacGillivray graduated from NHHS in 1963 and attended UC Santa Barbara where he conceived his first film” A Cool Wave of Color.” He co-founded MacGillivray Freeman Films with Jim Freeman, and made successful surf documentaries, including the cult classic “Five Summer Stories.”

Venturing into IMAX, the team released “To Fly” in 1976 at the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum. Selected by the Library of Congress for the National Film Registry, it plays at the Smithsonian to this day. Two MacGillivray Freeman Films received Academy Award nominations, and the 1998 IMAX blockbuster “Everest” shattered records as the highest grossing film of its type.

In harmony with MacGillivray Freeman Films about nature, the MacGillivray family promotes stewardship of the world’s oceans through their One World, One Ocean campaign.

Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Short, “Dolphins” takes you from the dazzling coral reefs of the Bahamas to the wind-swept seas of Patagonia. Narrated by Pierce Brosnan with music by Sting, this film offers a fascinating perspective on the lives of dolphins and their remarkable intelligence. Go under the sea with marine biologists as they research how wild dolphins communicate. Produced in association with the National Wildlife Federation, National Science Foundation and Museum Film Network, “Dolphins” will bring you up close to these beloved animals.

Narrated by two-time Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor, “Humpback Whales” is an extraordinary journey into the mysterious world nature’s most awe-inspiring marine mammal. Set in the spectacular waters of Alaska, Hawaii and Tonga, this adventure offers audiences an up-close look at how whales communicate, sing, feed, play, and take care of their young.

Found in every ocean, humpbacks were nearly driven to extinction 50 years ago but are making a remarkable recovery. Join a team of researchers as they unlock the secrets of these intelligent, 55-foot, 50-ton animals.