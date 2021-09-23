Annual Balboa Island Artwalk Returns Sept. 26 with 80 Artists and Live Music

Share this:

Art returns to Balboa Island this weekend courtesy of the 26th Annual Balboa Island Artwalk to be held on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the South Bayfront Promenade of Balboa Island.

Presented by Mary Hardesty Realty, the Art Walk features over a mile of art and live music.

This acclaimed fine art show features 80 artists exhibiting paintings, hand-crafted jewelry, blown glass, sculpture, and photography.

Spectators will enjoy live music throughout the day on five stages along the walk. Performing musicians include The Retros (at Diamond Ave. stage), Don Ross & Sara Jade (at Pearl Ave. stage), Gary Gould, and the Rick Sherman Duo (at Turquoise Ave. stage).

Artwalk Artist Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. on the Turquoise Avenue music stage.

Limited-edition Artwalk posters and t-shirts will be available at Diamond & South Bayfront.

A comfortable set of walking shoes, sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses are recommended. Local restaurants will be open to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Parking for events on Balboa Island is always a challenge. One solution: park along Bayside Avenue south of Jamboree, or see if the lot at the corner of Jamboree and Bayside is available.

For those coming from out of the area, take the 55 Freesay to Newport Blvd, and that that to the Balboa Pier. Park in the large lot and walk to the Balboa Ferry, which takes you to Balboa Island and the Art Walk.

Carpooling and drop-offs are advised. Uber and Lyft are also great options.

For more information, including a complete list of participating artists, visit https://www.balboaislandartwalk.info.