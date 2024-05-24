Share this:

The 29th Annual Balboa Island Parade is Sunday, June 2, and it promises to be a fun event.

This year’s theme is “Balboa Island in Paradise – A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett,” with an after-party featuring Mark Wood and the Parrot Head Band.

As in past years, the parade will be filled with children on bikes, island dogs, decorated golf carts and floats, horses, decorated cars, Keystone Cops, drill teams (including the famous Patio Chair Drill Team), the USC Marching Band and Cheer, school bands, local dignitaries and much more.

The parade begins on the Balboa Island Bridge and continues down Marine Avenue. The After-Party starts immediately following the parade in front of the Fire Station.

Come dressed in your favorite Jimmy Buffett attire, bring your beach chair and enjoy the parade Jimmy Buffett style.

The bridge closes to vehicle traffic at 10:45 a.m.; the parade starts at 11 a.m. Parking on Balboa Island will be difficult. Try parking along Bayside Drive, or take a ride share service. You could also park in the Balboa Fun Zone, take the car ferry across to Balboa Island, and walk to Marine Avenue.

The parade is sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association. Awards for parade participants will be presented at the All-Island “Pancake Breakfast” at the Beek Center on Saturday, June 22.