Castaway Commons Bids Farewell to Gracias Madre and Hello to Nick’s Restaurant

Castaway Commons near the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Dover Drive in Newport Beach has announced the departure of Gracias Madre restaurant and the future home of Nick’s Restaurant.

With this departure, Burnham-Ward Properties of Newport Beach is pleased to welcome a new tenant with Nick’s Restaurant slated to open October 2024. Nick’s mission to operate restaurants in a spirit of excellence and commitment to being among the best in the industry is a natural fit for the evolution of the Castaway Commons offering.

“With a reputation for great food and high standards, we are delighted to add Nick’s as an anchor at Castaway Commons,” said Burnham-Ward Properties CEO Scott Burnham.

Burnham-Ward Properties President Bryon Ward added, “Nick’s will continue to elevate not only our property, but also the foodie culture of Westcliff Drive, providing the community the perfect gathering place from business lunch to date-night.”

This will be the third location for Nick’s in the Orange County market joining the Laguna Beach and San Clemente locations, and the eighth location in California.

Love Serve Remember (LSR), the parent company of both Gracias Madre and Cafe Gratitude, has been reducing its footprint since early 2023 with closures of both Café Gratitude’s San Diego Little Italy location and the Los Angeles Art District location as well as closure of Gracias Madre’s San Francisco Mission District location.

Patrons of the health-conscious plant-based concepts are encouraged to frequent the West Hollywood Gracias Madre location while Café Gratitude continues to serve both Venice and Larchmont Village.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to the Newport Beach community for their support over the last eight years and to our team members who have been the heart and soul of Gracias Madre,” said Lisa Bonbright, partner and co-owner of LSR, in a released statement. “It’s been a good run.”

Castaway Commons in Newport Beach is comprised of 30,000 square feet of premium commercial real estate situated on two levels, owned and managed by commercial real-estate development firm Burnham-Ward Properties. The ground level consists of premier restaurant and retail uses. The second floor is dedicated to some of the top medical practices in Orange County.

For more information, visit www.Burnham-ward.com.