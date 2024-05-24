Annual Field of Honor Ends May 27

Share this:

This weekend is your last chance to see the 15th annual Feld of Honor.

Presented by the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor, the Field of Honor ends on May 27 (Memorial Day).

The event features the posting of 1,776 large (3’ x 5’) American flags, displayed along the paths of beautiful Castaways Park overlooking Newport Harbor. It honors armed forces members, past and present, and first responders who have served or are serving our country and our communities.

Admission to Castaways Park and to the display is free; donations are welcome. Castaways Park is on the corner of 16th and Dover Drive in Newport Beach.

NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin attended the Field of Honor and captured these photos.