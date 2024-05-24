Balboa Peninsula Trolley to Resume Operations Memorial Day Weekend Through Labor Day

Share this:

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley will resume operations on Memorial Day weekend, with free service continuing throughout the summer on weekends and holidays.

Beginning on Saturday, May 25, the trolley service will be available from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Memorial Day (May 27), July 3, Independence Day (July 4), and Labor Day (September 4).

The trolley is a fun and free way to explore the peninsula. There are 22 designated stops along the trolley route. Trolleys are scheduled to arrive in 15-minutes intervals, which may vary slightly depending on traffic conditions. Riders are invited to climb aboard or exit the trolley at any of the stops along the way to and from the Balboa Pier and Fun Zone area.

For those planning a day at the beach, the trolley can accommodate bicycles, surfboards under six feet long, and beach gear. Trolley riders traveling from outside the area can utilize free parking at the City’s Avon Street municipal parking lot located near the Tustin Avenue and Avon Street intersection within Mariners’ Mile along Coast Highway.

This service is provided by the City of Newport Beach and funded through grants from the Orange County Transportation Authority (Measure M2 funds).

For more information visit www.newportbeachca.gov/trolley.