Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition Postponed to 2022

The City Arts Commission has elected to postpone the 56th Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition, originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 9, 2021 at the Newport Beach Civic Center.

The Arts Commission will announce a new date in June, 2022 as soon as possible.

“We are truly delighted to have so many talented, creative, and inspiring artists join us for our annual exhibition each year,” said Arlene Greer, Chair of the City Arts Commission, in a statement released to the media. “As soon as a new date has been confirmed, we will announce the exhibition for 2022.”

No reason was given for the postponement, although based on the size of the crowd that normally attends the art exhibition and the size of the exhibit space, it may be another Covid casualty. The art exhibition was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

The Newport Beach Art Exhibition is a one-day juried art show that displays the works of talented local and regional artists and gives the community the opportunity to view and purchase the art on display and enjoy a festive atmosphere on the grounds of the spacious Newport Beach Civic Center campus.

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council on all matters pertaining to artistic, aesthetic and cultural aspects of the City. It recommends to the City Council the adoption of such ordinances, rules, and regulations as it may deem necessary for the administration and preservation of fine arts, performing arts, historical, aesthetic and cultural aspects of the community.

On behalf of the City, it actively encourages programs for the cultural enrichment of the community, including visual and performing arts activities as well as arts education programs.

Arts Commissioners are voted in by the Newport Beach City Council and typically serve four-year terms. More information about cultural arts programs in the City of Newport Beach can be found on the City’s Cultural Arts webpage at www.newportbeachca.gov/CulturalArts.