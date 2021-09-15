Lobster Lovers Raise Funds for Charity at Annual Newport Beach Lobsterfest

Share this:

More than 500 crustacean lovers descended on the Newport Beach Civic Center – many with bibs in hand – to enjoy the annual Newport Beach Lobsterfest on Sunday, Sept. 12.

This perennial end of summer celebration is designed for foodie fun, entertainment and – most importantly – to raise funds for deserving charities. This year, Lobsterfest proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire.

Whole Maine lobsters were flown in fresh on the morning of the event and prepared on site along with boiled shrimp and clams, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, salads, freshly baked rolls, and dessert.

For more information, visit https://www.lobsterfestatnewportbeach.com.

Lobsterfest photos by Chris Trela