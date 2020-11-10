Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Sails Into Homes This December

Share this:

The 112th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade returns this year to Newport Harbor with the theme of “Bringing the Holiday Magic and Joy to Your Home” for five nights, December 16-20.

For the first time in its long history, the parade will be streamed to viewers, giving the world a front-row seat to the annual Southern California spectacular.

The virtual viewing experience will take place on multiple platforms including web, social media and the city’s local broadcast channel NBTV, and will run all five nights of the parade.

The show will include the parade’s entirety, the Ring of Lights home competition, entertaining interviews with participants, and spotlights on the Grand Marshal frontline heroes and local charities.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone and we hope that the Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights will provide holiday joy to people around the world during this difficult time,” says Larry Smith, Boat Parade Co-Chair and member of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Commodores Club, the Parade’s host.

The brightest lights in the parade are this year’s line-up of Grand Marshal frontline heroes and representatives from local charities who make a difference in our lives every day.

The parade will have one frontline hero Grand Marshal every evening on the lead boat who was nominated for their extraordinary acts of service during this time.

Joining each Grand Marshal will be also be a representative from a local charity to draw awareness to important causes that impact our local community.

“Ending the year celebrating our frontline heroes and community with lights aglow in the backdrop represent brighter days ahead for us all,” said Gary Sherwin, President and CEO of Newport Beach & Company, the destination marketing organization for Newport Beach.

“The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is our ‘Christmas Card to the World’ and this year, we are elated to continue our community’s signature tradition, offering the experience in an exciting, new way,” said Steve Rosansky, President & CEO of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, organizers of the boat parade. “On behalf of our parade participants and volunteers, we are all looking forward to sharing holiday magic through the air waves.”

Due to the need to exercise extra caution this year, some events surrounding the parade will be will be eliminated including the regularly scheduled opening and closing night fireworks as well as the annual opening night public viewing event held at Marina Park.

There also will be an abundance of safety signage and potentially restricted viewing at some areas in Newport Harbor to avoid overcrowding. The parade organizers also plan to work with boaters, homeowners and harbor front businesses through recommendations and messaging to plan for a safe experience both on the water and on the shore.

For more information and to stay updated on the 112th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, please visit www.ChristmasBoatParade.com.