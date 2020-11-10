Workshops Seek Newport Community Input on the Future of Housing

Share this:

How should Newport Beach grow in the future?

The community is invited to discuss that question and provide input during two interactive, virtual workshops scheduled for Nov. 16 and 17.

The City must plan for an additional 4,834 housing units over the next decade to comply with the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). These workshops will help shape the City’s “suitability analysis” of housing densities, which will be included in an update to the General Plan.

The first workshop, on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m., will focus on the Airport area and Western portions of the City, including West Newport and West Newport Mesa.

The Nov. 17 workshop, also beginning at 6 p.m., will focus on Newport Center and Coyote Canyon Landfill.

Both workshops will take place over Zoom with additional input opportunities offered online.

The November workshops continue a series of virtual workshops, online activities, and educational videos to engage Newport Beach residents in the General Plan update. The workshops will be discussion-based, with polls and surveys incorporated.

The workshops will be hosted on Zoom. Register for the workshops at https://www.newporttogether.com/housing-suitability.

More Information is available at www.NewportTogether.com.

The workshops will be recorded and available on NewportTogether.com. If you are not able to attend the live workshops, you can watch the recordings and provide input at your convenience.

The City’s General Plan Housing Element details the City’s strategy for enhancing and preserving community character and identifies strategies for expanding housing. The Circulation Element governs how cars and people move through the City on local roadways, buses, ferries and trails.

Over the next few months, the City of Newport Beach will host more opportunities to provide input into the Housing and Circulation Elements, as well as environmental justice policies for the General Plan Update.

Visit www.NewportTogether.com to register and learn more.