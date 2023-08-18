Annual Newport Beach Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner Sept. 14

Share this:

The 25th Annual Newport Beach Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner takes place on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Special recognition awards will be given to the Lifeguard Supervisor of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, Civilian of the Year, and Seasonal Lifeguard of the Year, as well as merit awards and special honorees.

The event begins with cocktails on the green, followed by dinner in the Hyatt’s Amphitheatre. Dress code is Newport Beach casual/resort attire.

Tickets are $80 per person and include dinner plus free self-parking. Table sponsorships are available for $800 and includes seven seats available for the sponsor and three seats for fire or lifeguard personnel, plus recognition in program.

The event is hosted by the Commodore’s Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

For tickets or more information, visit www.NewportBeach.com.