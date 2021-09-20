Annual Spyglass Hill Picnic Draws Hundreds of Resident

Share this:

The 8th annual Spyglass Hill Picnic was held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Spyglass Hill Park. More than 200 people attended the event, which included a poodle show, face painting, games, hamburgers from TK burgers and ice cream.

Newport Beach Councilmember (and former Mayor) Will O’Neill was there with his petition to have Newport Beach elect its Mayor, and Derrick Dupler showed off his Epic Standard Poodles, who posed for photos and did a little show. Dupler said his poodles were all related, and were a champion line that he bred, trained and groomed.

There were several booths with representatives from various businesses in Newport Beach, including the NB Police Department.

Photos by Chris Trela, NB Indy