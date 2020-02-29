Armstrong Garden Celebrates 130th Anniversary With Free Roses

Share this:

To commemorate 130 years serving California in the nursery business, Armstrong Garden Centers is returning to its roots by focusing on roses for an anniversary celebration, officials announced recently.

Armstrong Garden Centers will be giving away free rose plants at all store locations on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The Newport Beach center, located at 1500 East Coast Hwy., is participating, an employee confirmed on Wednesday. There will be other giveaways and special sales during the day as well.

They hope to show their appreciation to the local communities and customers who have helped keep the business successful for more than a century, Armstrong Garden Centers President Monte Enright said in a Feb. 18 statement.

“Our most sincere gratitude goes out to each and every single one of our customers for helping us continue our tradition of horticultural expertise,” Enright said. “This 130th anniversary celebration is our simple way of saying thank you for their patronage and to know that we are committed to providing the best quality and service in the nursery industry.”

Customers will get a free rose plant in a pulp pot (regular price $26.99) while supplies last. No purchase is required. One per household.

There will also be a free landscape design drawing. Residents need to register onsite and be present at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to win. One winner per store.

Also at 1:30 p.m., gardening guests will be treated to a free cupcake (while supplies last).

The milestone will also be celebrated with a one-day 130th anniversary sale of 20% off all regular priced items (offer valid on regular priced items and is limited to quantities on hand. Excludes previous purchases, sale items, artificial turf, sod, special orders, gift cards and landscape services) and a sale on 4-inch Armstrong grown spring annuals for $1.30 (regular price $1.99).

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday to celebrate.

As the business reaches this noteworthy anniversary, officials are extremely grateful for the communities that support Armstrong and the hard work, dedication and loyalty of the employee-owners, who uphold the vision of founder John Armstrong, Enright said.

Established in 1889, Armstrong’s first retail garden center was founded at 408 Euclid St., in Ontario. Along with his success as an industry leader in fruit trees and roses in the 1920s, Armstrong developed a wide range of ornamentals and fruit trees, and was an innovator in flowering perennials, citrus, berries, grapes and avocados, officials explained in the press release.

For more information, visit armstronggarden.com.