TynanGroup Celebrates Opening of Newport Beach Office in Fashion Island

Project Management firm TynanGroup has opened the doors to a Newport Beach office in Irvine Company’s Fashion Island. The brick-and-mortar outpost formalizes TynanGroup’s longstanding presence in Orange County.

As leading experts in luxury hospitality development, TynanGroup has been tapped to oversee renovations at Surf and Sand Resort, The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, and the Balboa Bay Resort.

They are also working with Irvine Company on the property-wide renovation of The Resort at Pelican Hill, having managed the property’s original development in 2007.

The office is overseen by Vice President Scott Douglas, who most recently managed the conversion of the Fashion Island Hotel into the five-star Pendry Newport Beach for local private equity firm Eagle Four Partners.

Other notable projects managed by Douglas include The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort, Rosewood Miramar Beach, and both The Seabird and Mission Pacific resorts in Oceanside.

“While we’ve been working in the area for over two decades, this new office is a strategic move to foster deeper relationships with our clients and attract top-tier talent in one of the fastest growing markets in the country. We understand coastal development better than any firm and look forward to expanding our reach to help new clients,” said Douglas.

The new office aims to continue growth in Orange County and expand the firm’s reach to other sectors beyond hospitality, including public, institutional, and residential.

In addition to their Newport Beach office, TynanGroup has offices in Santa Barbara and Phoenix. They provide project management, construction management, and owner’s representative services to real estate development clients across private and public sectors. The firm recently became 100 percent Employee-Owned, signaling their commitment to long-term stability and confidence in future growth.

