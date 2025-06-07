Assemblymember Diane Dixon Honors Small OC Businesses

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) has co-authored Assembly Concurrent Resolution 76, which recognized May as Small Business Month.

Assemblymember Dixon, who spent more than three decades working in business, is a proud supporter of our small business owners. Small businesses play the largest role in California’s economy. In fact, they are the largest creator of jobs in the state and represent more than 90 percent of the business community, employing roughly half of the state’s private-sector workforce.

This month, Assemblymember Dixon had the opportunity to honor three small businesses that have made a remarkable impact and have shown exceptional dedication to the communities of Assembly District 72. These businesses were nominated by their customers, highlighting the profound influence they have within their local neighborhoods.

Located near the beach, Laguna Coffee Company is a community favorite. They serve top-quality coffee with the finest coffee beans sourced from Central America and Africa. Owned by a mother-daughter duo, Laguna Coffee Company remains dedicated to connecting individuals through a delicious cup of coffee.

In Aliso Viejo, Chuponcito specializes in authentic Mexican recipes and delicious pastries. They are dedicated to creating an inviting ambiance and preparing exceptionally flavorful cuisine for their guests.

The Birdhouse Indoor Golf in Laguna Hills is a premier indoor golf facility. It’s the perfect spot to practice your swing or host a social gathering, featuring technology that precisely measures golf ball and club speed, total distance, and more.

“Small businesses are vital to our economy, and I am a proud supporter of recognizing their contributions to California,” said Assemblymember Dixon. “Additionally, I continue to advocate in their defense against the over-regulation and over-taxation coming from Sacramento. The Legislature needs to commit to cutting burdensome regulations, slashing red tape and most importantly opposing exorbitant tax increases.”

Assemblymember Diane Dixon is a pragmatic businesswoman and former Mayor, who represents the 72nd Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Lake Forest.