Art in the Park Returns to Newport Beach Civic Center Green Sept. 23

Art in the Park, the annual Fine Arts and Crafts show presented by the Newport Beach Arts Foundation, returns to the Civic Center Green on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 120 artists have signed up to show and sell their artwork and crafts in a variety of medium, including paintings, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, woodcraft, mixed media, glass art and photography.

In addition to the artworks, this year there will be food and beverage available for purchase, catered by Bayside Restaurant. There will also be music and art projects for children, provided by the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity.

Founded in 1998, the Newport Beach Arts Foundation is a non-profit 501c(3) organization and the fundraising arm of the Newport Beach Arts Commission.

They partner with artists, businesses, donors, and volunteers to enrich art in the Newport Beach cultural arts community.

They also host an annual fall Art In The Park show and a June Art Exhibition.

Your donations help the organization display works of art in the largest open-air art exhibit in Orange County, The Newport Beach Sculpture Exhibit.