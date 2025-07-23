Artists Are Having ‘Just Plein Fun’ on Balboa Island July 28 – August 1

If you see more artists than usual on Balboa Island during the week of July 28 through August 1, it’s because they are having Just Plein Fun!

The Huse Skelly Gallery is celebrating the 20th annual Just Plein Fun event, where 10 award-winning artists from around the country are invited to paint scenes at picturesque sites around Balboa Island from sunrise to sunset all week. The freshly painted work will be available to view and purchase each day.

The public is invited to participate and win prizes by scouting out the artists on location, filling out a “Passport” that can be picked up at the Huse Skelly Gallery starting on July 27. Collect all of the artist’s signatures and enter to win prizes, including gift certificates to Island shops.

The event culminates on Friday, Aug. 1 with a two-hour “Brush-off” painting competition with live music on Marine Avenue from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Artists Awards Gala and Reception starting at 6 p.m. at the Huse Skelly Gallery when the Plein Air passport winners drawing will be held and the public can meet the artists and shop the artwork.

The 2025 participating artists are Suzie Baker, Greg Barnes, Aimee Erickson, Mark Fehlman, Tim Horn, Debra Huse, Daniel Marshall, Terry Miura, Mark Shasha and Cleo Vilett.

For more information, visit https://www.huseskellygallery.com/gallery-events.