Newport Restaurants Help Raise $528K for Hoag Hospital Foundation at Summer Fest

Newport Beach restaurants helped raise more than $528,000 at the 37th annual Hoag Summer Fest held at Newport Dunes, presented by Woodside Credit.

The event, which was attended by more than 1,400 guests, helped support Boldly Hoag, the Hoag Hospital Foundation’s campaign to expand the Sun Family Campus in Irvine with specialty services in cancer, digestive, surgical, and women’s health.

Set against the scenic Back Bay with an Italian Riviera theme, this year’s Summer Fest featured the event’s largest-ever culinary lineup of 40 restaurants, including more than a dozen from Newport Beach.

Guests enjoyed food tastings, libations from a handful of wine and spirits sponsors, and dancing to popular local band Tijuana Dogs.

Newport Beach restaurants participating this year included Bluewater Grill, El Cholo, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Gelatissimo, Helmsman Ale House, Ho Sum Bistro, Hoag’s Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center Mobile Kitchen, Lido Bottle Works, Louie’s By The Bay, OEB Breakfast Co. / LAYL Modern Mediterranean at OEB, Starfish, Sunbliss Café, Sweetfin, Sweetgreen, Zood, and Whaler Newport Beach.

Visit https://www.hoaghospitalfoundation.org/hoagsummerfest/ for more information.