Assemblymember Diane Dixon Holds District Advisory Meetings

Assemblymember Diane Dixon of Newport Beach held several Advisory and Working Groups with thought leaders throughout her 72nd district during the summer break.

“Summer recess has been very productive. I met with several groups to better understand complex policy issues and priorities to kick off planning for the 2025 Legislative Session,” said Assemblymember Dixon.

These groups focused on important issues related to insurance, local government, law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services, the environment, education and industry specific issues.

“Meeting with different advisory groups provides an opportunity to learn how I can help local leaders implement and address their priorities as they serve the communities in my District,” said Assemblymember Dixon.

Each group discussed areas of concern and raised key issues for future consideration. Discussions focused on the stress caused by the uncertain insurance market for California homeowners and business owners, in addition to how the current State budget deficit will impact cities.

Additionally, local leaders provided reports on crime levels throughout the district and highlighted the growing trend of retail theft and how to best use resources and emergency personnel. Discussions also focused on how to address pollution and trash on our beaches and in our rivers and flood channels.

“Thank you to every individual for sharing their insight and expertise on issues important to Assembly District 72,” said Assemblymember Dixon. “I am grateful for your continued service to our communities in Orange County.”

Thought leaders provided the following feedback about the meetings:

“The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) was pleased to meet with Assemblymember Dixon to discuss challenges our firefighters face every day,” said Olina Wibroe-Benson, Legislative Affairs Program Manager for the OCFA. “The advisory group was a productive meeting to discuss potential legislation that will help all first responders throughout the state provide the best service to the communities we serve.”

“It became very apparent that the restaurant industry is facing some challenges. Between the PAGA lawsuits, employers are responsible for providing their employees with classes for sexual harassment, violence in the workplace, more paid time off, and continuous increase in minimum wage a 6 percent bottom line is becoming unattainable,” said Jim Walker, owner of The Bungalow in Newport Beach. “I am grateful Assemblymember Dixon can champion our industry challenges, which is crucial for positive change.”

“California’s insurance market is at a major crossroads,” said Kari Eisenacher, a Huntington Beach-based Allstate Agent, “I’m happy to have played a part in Assemblymember Dixon’s Insurance Advisory Group which is focused on confronting the crisis and at the same time, knowing that her office is diligently working to address it.”

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said, “I appreciate Assemblymember Dixon’s proactive collaboration and our discussion on how we can continue investing in technology in her District to ensure we remain diligent in preventing crime and identifying those responsible for committing crimes. I am genuinely thankful for her dedicated efforts in Sacramento to introduce and uphold pro-public safety legislation, ensuring that unsound legislation is brought to light and doesn’t undermine our unwavering commitment to preserving the safety of Orange County residents.”

“We can’t grow complacent. We must protect and preserve our natural resources, and there’s a lot more we can do to encourage change,” said John Villa, Executive Director of the Huntington Beach Wetlands Conservancy. “I am glad the Conservancy could partner with Assemblymember Dixon in putting a spotlight on the issue of trash in our oceans, on our beaches and in our wetlands and waterways. We can do better.”

This month, Assemblymember Dixon is back in Sacramento to wrap up the 2024 Legislative Session and advocate for her bills to be signed by the Governor. She plans to hit the ground running in September to start preparing her legislative package for next year’s Session.

For more information on Assemblymember Diane Dixon, visit https://ad72.asmrc.org.

Dixon represents the 72nd State Assembly District, which includes Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo, and Laguna Beach. She was a former mayor and city council member of Newport Beach.